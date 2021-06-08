News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Updated information following serious assault in Dereham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:06 PM June 8, 2021   
Police have updated information after a man suffered a serious assault on London Road.

Police have updated information after a man suffered a serious assault on London Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Updated information has been issued following a serious assault in Dereham which left a man requiring surgery for a broken jaw bone.

Police now say the incident happened on London Road near to the entrance to the Dereham Recreation Ground car park and not in the A47 underpass at South Green.

The incident happened shortly after 12am when the man, 30, was approached by up to three men who punched and kicked him.

Attackers then fled the scene.

The suspects have been described as white, aged between 18 and 25-years-old and all wearing black.

One of the men is believed to have black hair and another is believed to have blond hair.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any CCTV of the area at around the time of the incident, to contact DC Chrissy Copeman at Swaffham Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/39154/21.

Dereham News

