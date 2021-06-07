Man in 30s left in need of surgery after serious assault

Published: 4:22 PM June 7, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was "seriously assaulted" in Dereham. - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after being "seriously assaulted" by a group of men.

He was walking along the A47 underpass at South Green in Dereham just after 12am, when he was approached by up to three men who punched and kicked him.

The attackers then fled the scene and turned into South Green Gardens, while the victim suffered a broken jaw bone and requires surgery.

Suspects have been described as white, aged between 18 and 25-years-old and all wearing black.

One of the men is believed to have black hair and another of the men is thought to have blond hair.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any CCTV of the area at around the time of the incident, to contact DC Chrissy Copeman at Swaffham Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/39154/21.