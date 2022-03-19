Police are investigating an assault in Norwich city centre after a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Two people have been arrested in connection with an assault in Norwich's clubland which has left a man fighting for his life.

A section of St Vedast Street, near to St Vedast House - opposite Travelodge - was cordoned off by police on the morning of Saturday, March 19.

It followed reports a man in his 20s was assaulted shortly before 2.30am.

The man has since been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with "life-threatening injuries" where he remains.

Two people have now been arrested in connection with the attack, Norfolk Police have confirmed.

The spokesman said an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from the Norwich area, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

They have both been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre (PIC) where they are being questioned.

Norfolk Police are looking for any witnesses to the incident.

The spokesman said police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the St Vedast Street area between 2.10am and 2.30am.

As well as those who might have information about what happened or who may have seen what led up to the incident, police are also keen to trace any dash-cam or CCTV footage which might have captured the incident.

Two police cars were at the scene early on Saturday, with a Forensics Services van arriving later in the morning.

Detectives were also in the area carrying out enquiries into what happened.

But the cordon which was in place is now gone and was lifted at about 3.40pm.

Police had previously confirmed they were "investigating an incident" but could not release any more details at the time.

St Vedast Street is just off Prince of Wales Road which is home to a number of bars and clubs and is popular with night-time revellers.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV should contact Norfolk Police via 101 quoting crime reference number 36/20359/22.



