Man suffers life-threatening injuries after assault in city clubland

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:33 AM March 19, 2022
Police are investigating an assault in Norwich city centre after a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being assaulted in Norwich's nightclub district.

A section of St Vedast Street, near to St Vedast House - opposite Travelodge - has been cordoned off with police cars guarding the tape on the morning of Saturday, March 19.

Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to St Vedast Street in Norwich shortly before 2.30am this morning following reports of an assault.

"The victim, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

The spokesman added police are looking for any witnesses to the incident.

They are also appealing for anyone with information, as well as CCTV or dashcam footage of what happened to come forward.

Two police cars were at the scene early on Saturday morning but a Forensics Services van has since arrived while detectives are also in the area carrying out enquiries into what happened. 

Police had previously confirmed they were "investigating an incident" but could not release any more details at the time.

St Vedast Street is just off Prince of Wales Road which is home to a number of bars and clubs and is popular with nighttime revellers.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV should contact Norfolk Police via 101 quoting crime reference number 36/20359/22.

