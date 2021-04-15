Father stabbed to death 'after argument about motorbike noise'

Published: 5:00 PM April 15, 2021

Police forensic officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

More tributes have been paid to a father who was stabbed to death during an apparent argument about motorbike noise.

Police have launched a murder investigation after 41-year-old Dean Allsop was fatally stabbed in Thorpe St Andrew.

Officers were called to Primrose Crescent shortly after 7.35pm on Wednesday following reports of a disturbance involving a number of people.

Police said officers found four people who were injured and, despite treatment by paramedics, one of them died at the scene.

A man stabbed to death in Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew has been named as 41-year-old Dean Allsop. - Credit: Facebook

Three other people, a man and two women, were taken to hospital in Norwich with knife wounds.

The two women, aged in their 40s and 50s, remain at the hospital.

The man, aged 47, was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is under police guard.

Police said he will be brought back to Norfolk for questioning in due course.

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing, which saw three other people injured, at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The force said all casualties were in a stable condition with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

A white forensic tent was in place in a garage area on the estate as investigations continued on Thursday, with a section of road nearby sealed off by police tape.

The tent at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Neighbour Aaron Barkshire, 29, was friends with Mr Allsop and said they got to know each other through motorbikes.

Motorcycle mechanic Mr Barkshire said that both Mr Allsop and Mr Allsop's teenage son had trail bikes and kept them in a shed in their garden.

"The guy had a heart of gold, he really did," said Mr Barkshire.

"He treated my kids like one of his own.

"It's very difficult."

A police forensic officer at the murder victim's home in Primrose Crescent. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On Thursday, two trail bikes under covers - believed to be Mr Allsop's and his son's - were parked within the section of road taped off by police.

Mr Barkshire said that on Wednesday evening, as the bikes were being taken out, there was a verbal argument between Mr Allsop and another man which "turned nasty pretty quickly".

"He just didn't like the noise," said Mr Barkshire.

"That something so trivial has led to this is phenomenal."

Flowers left at the murder victim's home in Primrose Crescent. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said that he locked himself in his garage, "fearing for my life", and when he came back out he saw Mr Allsop "covered in blood".

He said that Mr Allsop's son told him: "Aaron, call the police - Dean's been stabbed multiple times."

Mr Barkshire said: "The news he's passed away has hit me quite hard."

A Home Office post-mortem examination will be held in due course to establish the cause of death.

DCI Phill Gray who is leading the investigation into the fatal stabbing in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Detective chief inspector Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: "We are working to establish events leading up to this incident and have spoken with a number of witnesses and will continue with our inquiries at the scene today.

"Initial findings lead us to believe this was an isolated incident involving local residents.

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing, which saw three other people injured, at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We're still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and hasn't yet spoken to police or anyone with information about it to come forward."

Additional officers will be on patrol in the area over the next few days to offer reassurance to residents.

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101.

