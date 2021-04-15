News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Forensics on scene as murder investigation continues

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:10 AM April 15, 2021    Updated: 9:03 AM April 15, 2021
Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent at about 7.35pm.

Emergency services were called to Primrose Crescent at about 7.35pm. - Credit: Peter Walsh

Investigations are today continuing after one man died and three people were taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in Thorpe St Andrew. 

Norfolk Police said armed officers were called to Primrose Crescent at around 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14, to reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found four people with injuries. One man died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

The other three were treated for knife wound injuries and taken to hospital.

Two men were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and will be questioned.

A police cordon today remains in place in Primrose Crescent, a quiet residential area off Thorpe Road, while the investigation continues.

On Thursday morning at least eight police vehicles - including two forensic services vehicles - remained at the scene.

A forensics van and police car put a cordon up on Primrose Crescent.

A forensics van and police car put a cordon up on Primrose Crescent. - Credit: Peter Walsh

Forensic officers, in white suits, could be seen working within the cordon carrying out investigations to try and piece together the events.

As well as at least eight police cars, an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle, an air ambulance was also called to the scene at 7.50pm and landed on nearby playing fields.

The helicopter, which flew from Cambridge to attend the incident, later returned to base.

Around a dozen officers and several police vehicles, including a canine unit, were still on the scene at around 9.30pm.

Superintendent Tracey Little said: "A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene. 

Primrose Crescent, where the incident took place.

Primrose Crescent, where the incident took place. - Credit: Peter Walsh

"A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Police on the scene in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, after a fatal stabbing on Wednesday evening.

Police on the scene in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, after a fatal stabbing on Wednesday evening. - Credit: Daniel Moxon


