Community rallies to help after thieves target charity van

Catalytic converter thieves targeted the Sue Ryder collection van outside the charity's furniture store in Downham Market - Credit: Google/Sue Ryder

People have stepped in to help a charity after thieves stole the catalytic converter from its collection van.

The Sue Ryder furniture shop in Downham Market relies on the special adapted van to collect donated items for free from across the area and also distribute them to other stores.

But the charity, which raises money for palliative care, has been left facing an £1,800 bill to get its vehicle back on the road after thieves stripped it of its catalytic converter in the early hours of Monday, August 1.

The Sue Ryder van outside Sandringham during one of its collection runs - Credit: Sue Ryder

Shop manager Anola Perry said neighbours had reported hearing sounds at about 2am coming from the Bridge Street premises where the van was parked overnight.

“When our van team were doing their checks they realised what had happened. It has meant that it has been off the road,” she said.

“Usually on furniture collection days we have up to 10 visits so it was potentially a big loss of money to the charity. But the team were brilliant liaising with the head office to arrange a hire van and then went on the train to King’s Lynn to pick it up.”

Ms Perry said customers had been understanding and all the planned collections had been rearranged while the charity has been inundated with offers to help.

“The local community has been absolutely amazing. We’ve had a lot of people bringing in items to donate specifically because they’d heard what has happened," she added.

“One gentleman has donated £500 and others have also said they will make donations to help cover the costs.”

Catalytic converters are a top target of car part thieves - Credit: Archant

Earlier this year police warned motorists and businesses to be extra vigilant after a big rise in thefts of the exhaust pollution-scrubbing devices in Norfolk.

People are being urged to report anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles with them becoming a target for organised gangs.

Catalytic converters are the second most stolen vehicle part, after number plates, and have become more common due to an extraordinary rise in the price of the precious metals they contain.