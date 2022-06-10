News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Number plates and catalytic converters are car thieves' top targets

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:22 PM June 10, 2022
Updated: 2:22 PM June 10, 2022
Man breaking into car

A shortage of car parts and soaring value of components has seen a surge in vehicle thefts - Credit: Getty Images

A shortage of car parts and soaring value of components has seen a surge in thefts from vehicles.

The most common car part stolen is the number plate, with a huge 53,400 stolen from vehicles last year, according to national data compiled by insurers Direct Line. 

The rise of CCTV and ANPR cameras has led to criminals stealing number plates to put on another vehicle.

The second most stolen parts were catalytic converters. Earlier this year police warned motorists to be extra vigilant after a big rise in thefts of the exhaust emission control devices in Norfolk.

Catalytic converters are a top target of car part thieves

Catalytic converters are a top target of car part thieves - Credit: Archant

Figures show there were 505 vehicle thefts and 808 thefts from vehicles, together with 234 cases of interfering with a vehicle, in the county in 2021.

Direct Line has partnered with the University of Huddersfield on a new ‘Truth about Car Theft’ campaign.

Rachel Armitage, professor of criminology, said: “Our research shows that theft of parts from vehicles is a common offence, as criminals see it as high reward and low risk. 

“Ease of entering or stealing vehicles was a recurring theme, with a streamlined process of selling parts and property stolen from unattended vehicles to gain cash.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The iconic AC Cobra car

Norfolk firm takes legal action over classic sports car brand

Derin Clark

person
Shona Lidgey whose GP husband David vanished from home in June 2011

Wife's plea over Norfolk GP who vanished 11 years ago

Sarah Hussain

person
The bike and car meet-up event is being hosted by the Skydive Diner at Beccles Airfield on Sunday, June 12.

Days Out Guide

Classic car day coming to airfield this weekend

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Harford Hill Chalk Mine. Photo: Jack Wicks

Forbidden Norfolk: 6 places you CAN'T visit in the county

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon