Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Teenage girl arrested following arson attack on children's play equipment

PUBLISHED: 12:57 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 28 May 2019

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A teenage girl has been arrested after children's play equipment were set on fire at a park.

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodChildren's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Officers were called to reports of play equipment on the memorial playing field, in The Footpath, Poringland, had been set alight at 4.20pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

The arson caused extensive damage to a climbing frame and slide with the entire park being closed due to concerns over health and safety.

You may also want to watch:

A Norfolk police spokesman said a teenage girls has been arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with the incident and has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodChildren's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fire crews from Earlham and Long Stratton were called to the scene at just after 4pm to extinguish the play equipment on fire.

South Norfolk police posted a picture of the charred remains on Twitter and condemned the attack, stating it was a devastating blow to the community.

On Monday evening, South Norfolk police tweeted: "We're investigating an arson this evening at the children's play area on The Footpath in #Poringland this is devastating for the local community who worked hard to provide this and for the children at half term."

Related articles

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I’ve got to cut myself to the bone’: low pupil numbers putting pressure on village schools

Bacton Primary School is among dozens of rural Norfolk primaries which are under-subscribed for the new academic year. Picture: Google

Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

Police have closed Hempnall Road B1527 following a crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cyclist injured in Norwich crash

A black BMW was involved in a crash with a cyclist near the Mile End Road turn off from Newmarket Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Online trolls will silence the voices that deserve to be heard

Rebecca Fisher with her husband Jonny, and their daughters Elsa and Cleo. Mrs Fisher blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy and is pregnant with her third child. Picture: FISHER FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists