Teenage girl arrested following arson attack on children's play equipment

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A teenage girl has been arrested after children's play equipment were set on fire at a park.



Officers were called to reports of play equipment on the memorial playing field, in The Footpath, Poringland, had been set alight at 4.20pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

The arson caused extensive damage to a climbing frame and slide with the entire park being closed due to concerns over health and safety.

A Norfolk police spokesman said a teenage girls has been arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with the incident and has been taken into police custody for questioning.



Fire crews from Earlham and Long Stratton were called to the scene at just after 4pm to extinguish the play equipment on fire.

South Norfolk police posted a picture of the charred remains on Twitter and condemned the attack, stating it was a devastating blow to the community.

On Monday evening, South Norfolk police tweeted: "We're investigating an arson this evening at the children's play area on The Footpath in #Poringland this is devastating for the local community who worked hard to provide this and for the children at half term."