Police condemn arson attack on children's play equipment
PUBLISHED: 19:47 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:47 27 May 2019
Norfolk Constabulary
Arsonists have targeted a children's play area after a climbing frame was deliberately set on fire.
Police are investigating the arson which happened at the children's play area in The Foothpath in Poringland on Monday.
South Norfolk police posted a picture of the charred climbing frame on Twitter and condemned the attack, stating it was a devastating blow to the community.
Fire crews from Earlham and Long Stratton were called to the scene at just after 4pm to extinguish the play equipment on fire.
On Monday evening, South Norfolk police tweeted: "We're investigating an arson this evening at the children's play area on The Footpath in #Poringland this is devastating for the local community who worked hard to provide this and for the children at half term."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 with reference CAD-298.
Comments have been disabled on this article.