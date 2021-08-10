News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 24, remains in custody after flat fire started in bike storage area

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:01 PM August 10, 2021   
A fire broke out at St Peter's Court in Lowestoft on Monday evening - Credit: Jasper King

A 24-year-old man remains in custody after 30 flats had to be evacuated following a fire in a costal town. 

The man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after emergency services were called to St Peter's Court in Lowestoft around 9.45pm on Monday

Following a number of enquiries, officers arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of arson during the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 10 August.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he currently remains.

A bike storage area was alight under the Chapel Street block of flats when police arrived at the scene. 

Fire crews attended and extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the building and the electrics.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution, but they were allowed back into their homes shortly after 1am. No one sustained any injuries as a result of the fire.

A family who live at the flats said on Tuesday morning that they had not heard any fire alarms go off during the fire.

Firefighters from Gorleston joined crews from across Suffolk to tackle the blaze. 

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/43630/21. 

Alternatively, information can be supplied to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. 

