Man arrested on suspicion of arson as dozens of flats evacuated
Published: 6:57 AM August 10, 2021
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after flats had to be evacuated in a coastal town.
Firefighters from Gorleston joined crews from across Suffolk after the fire broke out in St Peter's Court in Lowestoft.
The fire service received a call shortly before 9.45pm and were at the scene until 1.06am.
A total of 30 flats had to be evacuated and no-one is understood to be injured.
The man who has been arrested is due to be questioned later on Tuesday.
