Man arrested on suspicion of arson as dozens of flats evacuated

Published: 6:57 AM August 10, 2021

Firefighters were called to St Peter's Court in Lowestoft on Monday evening - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after flats had to be evacuated in a coastal town.

Firefighters from Gorleston joined crews from across Suffolk after the fire broke out in St Peter's Court in Lowestoft.

The fire service received a call shortly before 9.45pm and were at the scene until 1.06am.

A total of 30 flats had to be evacuated and no-one is understood to be injured.

The man who has been arrested is due to be questioned later on Tuesday.