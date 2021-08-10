News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man arrested on suspicion of arson as dozens of flats evacuated

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:57 AM August 10, 2021   
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service reassure and provide safety advice to residents of St Peters Court t

Firefighters were called to St Peter's Court in Lowestoft on Monday evening - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after flats had to be evacuated in a coastal town. 

Firefighters from Gorleston joined crews from across Suffolk after the fire broke out in St Peter's Court in Lowestoft. 

The fire service received a call shortly before 9.45pm and were at the scene until 1.06am. 

A total of 30 flats had to be evacuated and no-one is understood to be injured. 

The man who has been arrested is due to be questioned later on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hemsby beach, Caister High Street and Heacham beach in the sunset.

Updated

Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
South Beach Road, Hunstanton

Man set to lose bid to occupy his home for 11 months each year

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Sarah Hussain

person
Lord Charles Townshend, 8th Marquess Townshend, with his dog Bob at Raynham Hall

The Queen | Special Report

Revealed: The 24 aristocrats who own 10 per cent of Norfolk's land

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus