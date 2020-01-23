Search

Spitting, swearing, and smearing dog mess - is this 'the country's worst neighbour'?

PUBLISHED: 13:43 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 23 January 2020

A man who made his neighbours’ lives a misery has been branded ‘the country’s worst neighbour’ as a trial ends. Photo: Matthew Nixon / Clare Bogan

A man who made his neighbours' lives a misery has been branded 'the country's worst neighbour' as a trial ends. Photo: Matthew Nixon / Clare Bogan

A man who made his neighbours' lives a misery has been branded 'the country's worst neighbour' as a trial ends.

Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft. Neighbours say living next to Russell George made their lives a misery. Photo: Google MapsOld Nelson Street in Lowestoft. Neighbours say living next to Russell George made their lives a misery. Photo: Google Maps

Russell George, 54, of Old Nelson Street, Lowestoft, has been taken to court multiple times for harassing and even assaulting his neighbours.

Foul-mouthed George would swear at his neighbours, spit at the teenage son of his closest neighbour, and is accused by those who live near him of smearing dog mess in keyholes and on cars.

On Tuesday, January 21, Norwich Crown Court was told George made his neighbours so frightened they would not go into their own gardens because of his behaviour.

He is awaiting sentencing on February 3, but his behaviour is so extreme that Judge Stephen Holt is considering forcing him to sell up and move away.

"At first what he had been doing was fairly subtle: he was putting dog mess from his garden in next door's keyhole, throwing the dog mess into next door's garden, spitting on some neighbours." Photo: Clare Bogan

A neighbour of his, Jac Guyton, describes what it is like to live next to George.

"At first what he had been doing was fairly subtle: he was putting dog mess from his garden in next door's keyhole, throwing the dog mess into next door's garden, spitting on some neighbours," she said.

"Then one day he hit me in the chest with two rolled up newspapers after I said 'good morning' to him. It was totally unprompted, he is just violent and full of hate.

"I had to take him to court and he was only sent to prison for a few weeks because he was kept on remand.

"When he came back home he started on the neighbours within 24 hours and was arrested again."

Mrs Guyton added she was scared to leave the house without her son or go into her garden.

"If you go in the garden he just stares at you - it doesn't scare me but it's uncomfortable."

Another neighbour, Yvonne Hursley, said: "He was abusive. If you walk past he will shout out of the window and stick his fingers up.

"He chucks things from his garden, flowerpots and bricks. He poured cold water over another neighbour who was gardening."

Another neighbour branded him "the worst neighbour in the country" and added: "The street was pleasant until he came to live here. I'm glad he might be forced to move."

