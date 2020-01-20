Search

Advanced search

Man in colourful dressing gown spat at neighbour's teenage son

PUBLISHED: 06:13 21 January 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Judges' sentencing remarks in high-profile criminal cases will be broadcast under new legislation. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. Judges' sentencing remarks in high-profile criminal cases will be broadcast under new legislation. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

An "outrageous" neighbour from Hell in a multi-coloured dressing gown spat at a teenage boy as he was heading to football training, a court heard.

Norwich Crown Court was told that Russell George, 54, made life misery for his neighbours, leaving them frightened to go into their garden.

And Judge Stephen Holt said the behaviour was so extreme that he was considering using court powers to force George to sell up and move away.

George, of Old Nelson Street, Lowestoft, had denied being in breach of a restraining order and one charge of assault but was convicted by a jury following a trial in his absence. However he was cleared of one count of assault on his neighbour when he was alleged to have thrown a flowerpot.

George refused to come to court or have any legal representation and so his sentencing was adjourned until February 3,

Judge Holt praised the courage and restraint shown by the neighbours, who have been subjected to years of abuse.

In an impact statement read to the court, the father of the victim said the family could not even go in their garden when George was about.

He said: "The house was a pleasant place to live until Russell George came to live in the house next door."

You may also want to watch:

He said initially there was no problem but then things changed and since then he had made their lives hell.

He added: "He has certainly caused us a lot of distress by his constant outrageous behaviour."

He said: "I am frightened to go into our garden when Russell George is at home for fear of being assaulted physically or verbally."

He said that living next door to George put an unnecessary strain on the lives of all his family.

Gerard Renouf, prosecuting, said that for some reason, never explained, George had taken against his neighbours.

During the trial, the jury heard, George had moved into the street to live with his mother about seven years ago.

Giving evidence the father of the victim described how he was watching his teenage son go off to football practice when George appeared in a multi-coloured dressing gown and spat at his son.

He tapped on the window but said George then quickly disappeared back inside.

Most Read

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

More Marham jets to join aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

More F-35 Lightning jets are set to join HMS Queen Elzabeth Picture: MoD

‘White-hot’ fireball spotted over Norfolk

A fireball was spotted in the skies over Norfolk. Picture shows a previous fireball. Picture: supplied by Dan Self

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

See inside: £950,000 coastal retreat with six balconies and sea views

A Hunstanton property with sea views has come on the market. Photo: William H Brown Select

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

New shops and Primark - the street where traders say things are on the up

Some of the businesses on Timberhill - from top left clockwise, Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, Donnelli's Pizzeria, the team at Timberhill Bakery, Deb Dominic of Hairsmiths, Cata Parrish at Re.Source, Poppy Stevens, bookseller at Bookbugs and Dragon Tales and, centre, a pizza from Voodoo Daddy's Showroom. Photos: Simon Finlay, Steve Adams, Sonya Duncan, James Randle, Donnelli's Pizzeria, Neil Didsbury and Antony Kelly.

‘Praise the Lord’ - Pastor’s relief as church hall built out of position is spared demolition

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Man in colourful dressing gown spat at neighbour’s teenage son

Norwich Crown Court. Judges' sentencing remarks in high-profile criminal cases will be broadcast under new legislation. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists