Published: 3:57 PM June 24, 2021

Police presence near Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth - a day after a body of a woman was found in a flat on Wednesday, June 23. - Credit: James Weeds

Neighbours have described their shock after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in a Norfolk flat.

The body of a woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, was found inside a flat on Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, June 23.

Police at Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth where a woman's body has been found in a flat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police have said they are investigating the incident after being called to the property just before 8.30pm.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a Home Office post mortem examination will be held to establish the cause of death.



A police cordon is in place at the flat and enquiries will continue to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Scenes of Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth - a day after a body of a woman was found in a flat on Wednesday, June 23. - Credit: James Weeds





A man in his 30s, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene last night on suspicion of murder and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

A 33-year-old man who lives near to the crime scene on Victoria Road, said: “We saw the police here.

“They knocked and asked if we heard or saw anything, but nothing at all.

“It’s quite frightening that it’s next door.

“I didn’t know that it was that severe, to be honest.”

A 48-year-old woman from Victoria Street, who did not want to be named, said she had seen police and an ambulance in the street on Wednesday but said: “I’m shocked to hear it.”

A man in his 50s, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he was “not too surprised”.

He said: “Nothing would surprise me in this street.”

Scenes of Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth - a day after a body of a woman was found in a flat on Wednesday, June 23. - Credit: James Weeds



Det Insp Tom Smith, from Great Yarmouth CID, said: "We’re in the early stages of our enquiries but at this stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident and are not linking this to any other ongoing investigations locally.

"Initial enquiries led officers to arrest a man in the property on suspicion of murder and he is helping us with our enquiries.”

The woman's death is currently not being linked to the murder of Linda Hood in Gorleston.

Meanwhile, police were also called to a separate incident nearby related to an unexploded device found in a property.

Anyone with information about the woman's death should call police on 101.







