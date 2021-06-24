Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat

Breaking

Published: 12:03 PM June 24, 2021 Updated: 12:43 PM June 24, 2021

Police in a location close to Blackfriars Road - a day after a body of a woman was found in a flat on Victoria Road. - Credit: James Weeds

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Norfolk flat.

The body of a woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, was found inside a flat on Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, June 23.

Police have said they are investigating the incident after being called to the property just before 8.30pm.





Scenes of Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth - a day after a body of a woman was found in a flat on Wednesday, June 23. - Credit: James Weeds





The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a Home Office post mortem examination will be held to establish the cause of death.



A police cordon is in place at the flat and enquiries will continue to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.



A man in his 30s, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene last night on suspicion of murder and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

Police presence near Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth - a day after a body of a woman was found in a flat on Wednesday, June 23. - Credit: James Weeds





Det Insp Tom Smith, from Great Yarmouth CID, said: "We’re in the early stages of our enquiries but at this stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident and are not linking this to any other ongoing investigations locally.



"Initial enquiries led officers to arrest a man in the property on suspicion of murder and he is helping us with our enquiries.”

The woman's death is currently not being linked to the murder of Linda Hood in Gorleston.

Our reporter James Weeds is at the scene

He says police can be seen at two different locations in the area.

Officers are outside a location close to Blackfriars Road said their location was not the scene of the death.

He added: "Further up, there is one solitary police vehicle with no clear indication of it being a murder scene - there is no police tape, no officer on guard and no CSI - people are continuing with their days, going to work, walking around."

Police in a location close to Blackfriars Road - a day after a body of a woman was found in a flat on Victoria Road. - Credit: James Weeds

Scenes of Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth - a day after a body of a woman was found in a flat on Wednesday, June 23. - Credit: James Weeds

Scenes of Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth - a day after a body of a woman was found in a flat on Wednesday, June 23. - Credit: James Weeds



