Breaking
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat
- Credit: James Weeds
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Norfolk flat.
The body of a woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, was found inside a flat on Victoria Road in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, June 23.
Police have said they are investigating the incident after being called to the property just before 8.30pm.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a Home Office post mortem examination will be held to establish the cause of death.
A police cordon is in place at the flat and enquiries will continue to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.
A man in his 30s, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the scene last night on suspicion of murder and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.
Det Insp Tom Smith, from Great Yarmouth CID, said: "We’re in the early stages of our enquiries but at this stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident and are not linking this to any other ongoing investigations locally.
"Initial enquiries led officers to arrest a man in the property on suspicion of murder and he is helping us with our enquiries.”
The woman's death is currently not being linked to the murder of Linda Hood in Gorleston.
Our reporter James Weeds is at the scene
Most Read
- 1 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
- 2 Travellers camped at garden centre car park
- 3 Ex-head charged with sex attacks on boys at Norfolk school
- 4 Road cleared after overturned lorry on A47/A11 Thickthorn roundabout
- 5 Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown
- 6 James Bond themed windmill owned by 007 star for rent
- 7 Elton John to kick off UK leg of farewell tour at Carrow Road
- 8 RSPCA shop loses more than £1,000 after 'slamming scam'
- 9 Norwich City drop huge hint of global star gig at Carrow Road
- 10 'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut
He says police can be seen at two different locations in the area.
Officers are outside a location close to Blackfriars Road said their location was not the scene of the death.
He added: "Further up, there is one solitary police vehicle with no clear indication of it being a murder scene - there is no police tape, no officer on guard and no CSI - people are continuing with their days, going to work, walking around."