'This in no way represents our city' - Shock and anger at 'Happy Brexit Day' poster

Television presenter Jake Humphrey and environmental scientist Ben Garrod are among those to have reacted with shock and anger over a xenophobic poster put up in a Norwich tower block.

On the day the United Kingdom left the European Union, an anonymous poster was put up Winchester Tower in Vauxhall Street in the city, ordering residents to either speak English or leave.

The crudely-worded poster, which was reportedly placed in several locations within the tower, has prompted widespread anger and disgust after it was shared across social media.

Television presenter Mr Humphrey, who has family connections in the city and lives in Keswick, was among those to voice his dismay at the poster.

He Tweeted: "This trending photo from a door in Norwich makes me livid & embarrassed. Norwich is the most tolerant, accepting, loving city I have ever lived in or visited.

"This photo in no way represents our county or city. A racist, bigoted minority will NEVER be tolerated & NEVER prevail."

Prof Garrod, also posting on Twitter, wrote: "Don't care about your politics, where you're from or how you define yourself, nothing justifies this.

"Norwich is an open, inclusive place; this hateful **** needs to be dealt with."

Many others have also reacted with similar anger at the poster, with the overwhelming consensus being that the incident does not represent Norwich as a city.

Karen Davis, who is Norwich City Council's cabinet member for social inclusion, wrote: "This is totally unreflective of the views of the vast majority of Town Close residents and TC cllrs are appalled by this. We will keep up our positive community action and will never let any form of hate speech go unchallenged."

Other social media users have described the poster as "disgusting", "abhorrent" and "shameful".

Winchester Tower is a large block of 95 flats located close to the city centre and is managed by Norwich City Council.

A statement issued by the council yesterday read: "Norwich has a proud history of being a welcoming city and we will not tolerate this behaviour.

"As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we reported it to the police and they are investigating.

"We take this very seriously and urge residents to contact us or the police if they have any concerns."