'Abhorrent' racist poster put up in Norwich tower block on Brexit Day

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant Archant

Police are investigating after an "abhorrent" poster was put up inside a city council block ordering residents to speak English on the day Britain left the European Union.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A poster put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: Submitted A poster put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: Submitted

An A4 sheet of typed text was placed on a fire door inside Norwich City Council's Winchester Tower, a block of 95 council flats, under the heading 'Happy Brexit Day'.

The poster, which was put up anonymously, featured a far right rant in which the author demanded that residents of the tower block speak no other language than English following the exit from the EU.

The letter was swiftly removed, but an image of it has been circulating widely on social media, prompting furious reactions.

Mike Stonard, one of the city council's cabinet members, said: "I absolutely condemn this abhorrent poster. Whoever put it there has committed a hate crime, it is as simple as that.

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: David Hannant Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: David Hannant

"Many people voted for Brexit for a range of different reasons however I am sure not many of them will condone this kind of thing."

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Norwich City Council, which manages the block, said: "Norwich has a proud history of being a welcoming city and we will not tolerate this behaviour.

"As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we reported it to the police and they are investigating.

Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant. Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant.

"We take this very seriously and urge residents to contact us or the police if they have any concerns."

Meanwhile, neighbours living in the tower block on Vauxhall Street, have reacted to the letter's contents - though none wished to be named,

One said: "The bottom line is I am a Christian and I believe you should love your neighbour, wherever they are from and whatever colour their skin is.

"It is quite surprising because I have always felt that there's a good community feel in this building and I can't think of anybody here who would have written such things."

Another said: "It is what it is really, I did not see the poster myself. However, I think everyone should be able to live where they want."

Another added: "Who else lives here does not really affect me."