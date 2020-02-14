'Your heart just sinks' - clothing shop hit with second break-in in less than a month

Gallyons on Red Lion Street in Norwich, which was broken into on Wednesday. Picture: Anita Barry Anita Barry

The owners of a shop which has been broken into twice in less than a month have spoken of the devastating impact thefts are having on their business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anita Barry, who owns Gallyons Country Clothing in Norwich, was woken in the early hours of Thursday morning to an alert that thieves had entered her store on Bedford Street.

When they arrived to check the shop, the family discovered broken glass shattered in and around the store and a number of missing Barbour jackets.

This was the second time in three weeks the family business had been targeted by thieves, with hundreds of pounds worth of damage caused by a smash-and-grab at its Red Lion Street store last month.

Ms Barry said not only was the burglary bad for the business, but also a terrifying experience for staff.

You may also want to watch:

"We are still recovering from the first break-in, it's been a very worrying time. Having to enter your business in the middle of the night when you know strangers have been in there is terrifying. You are concerned about the stock but also for your safety. I have very mixed feelings. I'm angry, but I'm also just depressed this has happened."

Shortly after they were called, police officers discovered a Barbour jacket in a nearby alleyway and confirmed they were treating the incident as a burglary.

Staff at Gallyons spent the best part of Thursday cleaning up glass from the shop and managed to reopen the store in the afternoon.

However, Ms Barry said losing stock was having a detrimental effect on the business.

She said: "Things are difficult enough on the high street at the moment as it is, without this standing in our way too. Everyone is working flat out to keep things going. Your heart just sinks because of the mess that's left, and you don't know if people are coming in during the day to scope out the shop. It's had a lot of repercussions."

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: "A burglary in Bedford Street has been reported to the police. It is thought to have happened at around 3.30am [on Thursday morning]. A number of coats were stolen."