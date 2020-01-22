Clothing shop counting its losses after 'smash and grab' break-in

Staff and police assess the damage of a break-in to Gallyons in Norwich. Picture: Anita Barry Anita Barry

An independent country clothing shop in Norwich city centre has been left to count its losses after a "smash and grab" break-in overnight.

Gallyons on Red Lion Street in Norwich, which was broken into on Wednesday. Picture: Anita Barry Gallyons on Red Lion Street in Norwich, which was broken into on Wednesday. Picture: Anita Barry

Staff at Gallyons Country Lifestyle Clothing on Red Lion Street arrived on Wednesday morning to discover its window had been smashed and several coats stolen, with its floor strewn with shards of broken glass.

The break-in happened at around 2.30am on Wednesday and saw a number of expensive Barbour coats stolen from the shop window, in what owners have described as "a smash and grab".

Peter Barry, who owns the business alongside his wife Anita, said: "I'm incredibly angry about it. It was a real smash and grab.

"We are still assessing exactly how much stock was taken and lots of the things that weren't taken were covered in glass.

"We've been in this location for five years and this is the first time something like this has happened - it is infuriating."

Mrs Barry added: "I was shocked when I found out what had happened. Clearly the people who broke in knew exactly what they were doing and it makes you wonder how long they had been scoping us out for.

"It's so frustrating that something like this would happen to a business on the high street. It isn't right and it just isn't fair.

"It isn't just about what we have lost, it's the feeling that we have been violated."

The shop remained closed throughout Wednesday while members of staff worked to clean up the debris and assess exactly what damage had been done. As of early afternoon, the smashed pane of the window had been repaired.

Mrs Barry said: "We have been on it getting things repaired but that doesn't change anything - it shouldn't have happened and I really hope those responsible do not get away with it."

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police were called at 2.53am this morning (Wednesday 22 January) following reports of a burglary at a business premise on Red Lion Street in Norwich. Coats were stolen. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anybody with information about the incident should contact police on 101.