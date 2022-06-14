Second arrest made after dog walker killed in crash

Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman from Norfolk who died in a car crash in London last month.

Olivia Riley, who lived in North Elmham near Dereham, was walking her beloved golden retrievers in Cheyne Walk in Chelsea when a car ploughed into them, killing all four of them.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on May 27 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following an initial arrest of a 26-year-old man, the driver of the car.

Both have been released on bail until a date late in June.

The crash happened on Saturday, May 14, in Cheyne Walk at 6.21am.

Ms Riley, 41, who was originally from Suffolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

News of her death brought shock and sadness to people living in her village community of North Elmham.

Police are appealing for people to come forward who may have witnessed the crash or who may have captured it on a dash-cam or other camera, by calling 101, providing the reference 1500/14MAY.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.