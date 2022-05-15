Neighbours' tribute to crash victim who 'thought the world of her dogs'

Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Shock and sadness has rippled through a village community after their neighbour and her three dogs were killed in a crash in London.

Olivia Riley was walking her beloved golden retrievers in Cheyne Walk in Chelsea when a car ploughed into them, killing all four of them.

Ms Riley, who was 41, lived in North Elmham, near Dereham.

June Webb, 77, a neighbour of Olivia Riley - Credit: Archant

The Metropolitan Police said they believed Ms Riley, a Suffolk woman, was exercising her pets at the time of the collision.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

June Webb, one of her neighbours, said: "I felt terrible when I heard the news - I just could not believe it.

"She was such a lovely neighbour - when my husband died she was the very first person to put a card through my door.

"I'm not sure what she did for work but it took her away from the village quite a lot, but she was always lovely and chatty when I saw her."

The 77-year-old added: "She thought the world of her dogs too - it's just so terrible."

Ms Riley had previously worked in Norfolk's property industry under estate agents Jackson-Stops.

Caroline Culot, marketing manager for estate agents Brown & Co, said: "The tragic news about Olivia will hit all those in the industry.

"I remember Olivia for being so enthusiastic, ambitious and hard working.

"She was so much fun to work with and made visits to new constructions an absolute joy.

"She will be missed by all those in Norwich who were lucky enough to meet her. She had a wonderful sense of fun, an infectious laugh and a real passion for property."

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "It is so sad to know that something like this has happened to somebody in our village."

The incident happened at around 6.20am on Saturday, May 14. Ms Riley died at the scene.

Police forensic officers at the scene at Cheyne Walk in Chelsea, London, after a 41-year-old woman and three dogs have been killed following a car crash. The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022. - Credit: PA

Anyone who witnessed the crash, particularly anyone who captured it on a dashcam or other cameras, have been urged to call 101, providing the reference 1500/14MAY.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.



