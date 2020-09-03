Sanitiser and toilet rolls disappearing from vandalised loos

Police are appealing for information after toilets at the Cliff Top car park in Hunstanton were vandalised Picture: Google Archant

People are swiping sanitiser from public toilets, while loo rolls are also disappearing.

West Norfolk council said the conveniences at the Cliff Top car park in Hunstanton had reopened after being vandalised.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two sinks and a toilet were smashed on Friday, August 21.

Graham Middleton, the council’s portfolio holder for business development, said: “The Cliff Top public toilets are repaired and open again. Our public open space team worked as quickly as possible to get the well-used convenience reopened.

“We want to welcome people to Hunstanton but during recent busy periods more damage has occurred. I have also had reports that people are selfishly filling up their empty bottles with the sanitiser provided by the borough council. Toilet roll in public conveniences is also running out at a very fast rate. Both cost council taxpayers money. We ask that if people use these facilities they treat them responsibly.”