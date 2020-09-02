Appeal after vandalism at seaside toilets

Police are appealing for information after toilets at the Cliff Top car park in Hunstanton were vandalised Picture: Google Archant

Police are appealing for information following criminal damage to public toilets on the coast.

They say a suspect or suspects smashed a toilet and two sinks in the gents’ loos at the Cliff Top car park in Hunstanton.

It happened between 3pm and 7.30pm on Friday, August 21, when the area would have been busy.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or any suspicious activity in or around the toilets, on Lighthouse Close, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Phillippa Fisher on 101 quoting reference number 36/58325/20.