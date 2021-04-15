Neighbours left shocked by fatal stabbing in 'quiet neighbourhood'

Published: 11:19 AM April 15, 2021

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Neighbours have described their shock after a murder investigation was launched following a stabbing in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Police said armed officers were called to Primrose Crescent at around 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14, to reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found four people with injuries. One man died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

The other three were treated for knife wound injuries and taken to hospital.

Police forensic officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing, which saw other people injured, at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Today, as police continue to investigate the murder, people living nearby have described their shock.

A 47-year-old woman who lives in the area but did not want to be named, said they “heard the helicopter” last night.

She said: “I didn’t go out, I just heard the noise – it was really low.

“The children were excited about the helicopter. Then I saw the lights and got a bit worried.

Police on the scene in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, after a fatal stabbing on Wednesday evening. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

“It’s a horrible thing. It’s really strange because we’ve never had something like that – it’s a quiet neighbourhood.

“The children are worried.”

An 82-year-old man, who did not want to be named, said he “saw all the lights out there”.

He said: “That’s the first thing I saw.”

The man, who also saw two women put in ambulances, said it had been a “shock”.

Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing, which saw three other people injured, at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

His wife, 80, said: “It’s a shock this has happened.

“Not much goes on around here. I just saw the police and the ambulances turn up.”

An 84-year-old man who lives close to the scene but did not want to be named, said he saw two women put in ambulances.

He said: “In this world nothing is shocking, but it’s a lovely quiet area.”

A police cordon today remains in place in Primrose Crescent, a quiet residential area off Thorpe Road, while the investigation continues.

Within the police cordon a tent has been put up close to garages where forensic officers have been carrying out investigations.

On Thursday morning at least eight police vehicles – including two forensic services vehicles – remained at the scene.

Superintendent Tracey Little said: "A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.

“A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101.