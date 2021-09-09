News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Patrols to continue after incidents which saw police officer punched

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:45 PM September 9, 2021   
Norfolk Street in King's Lynn

Norfolk Street in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Patrols are to continue in King's Lynn following a series of drunk and disorderly incidents, which saw a police officer punched.

Police say they are working with businesses in the area to try to reduce these types of crimes and to keep those "peacefully enjoying the night time economy safe".

It comes after a police officer was punched, another was spat at and a police car was damaged in incidents that saw 13 people arrested on Norfolk Street on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28.

Kings Lynn Inspector Ben Jarvis said: “The majority of these incidents were related to drink and disorderly, or public order offences by men aged between 18 to 35 years old.

"Officers are working with local venues and partners to try to reduce these types of crimes in the area, and bring the small minority of people who ruin the night for others to justice where it’s needed."

The attacks were criticised by Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation, who said it was "back to the sad realities of policing public order after lockdowns".

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Blofield junction resurfacing diversion

A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The A47 at Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed due to spillage of offal

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking

9 of the best places to eat in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
nicola o'brian

Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon