Patrols to continue after incidents which saw police officer punched

Published: 1:45 PM September 9, 2021

Patrols are to continue in King's Lynn following a series of drunk and disorderly incidents, which saw a police officer punched.

Police say they are working with businesses in the area to try to reduce these types of crimes and to keep those "peacefully enjoying the night time economy safe".

It comes after a police officer was punched, another was spat at and a police car was damaged in incidents that saw 13 people arrested on Norfolk Street on Friday, August 27 and Saturday, August 28.

Kings Lynn Inspector Ben Jarvis said: “The majority of these incidents were related to drink and disorderly, or public order offences by men aged between 18 to 35 years old.

"Officers are working with local venues and partners to try to reduce these types of crimes in the area, and bring the small minority of people who ruin the night for others to justice where it’s needed."

The attacks were criticised by Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation, who said it was "back to the sad realities of policing public order after lockdowns".