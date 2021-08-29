News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 7:01 AM August 29, 2021    Updated: 7:45 AM August 29, 2021
Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Police made 13 arrests in King's Lynn's Norfolk Street over the past two nights. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A police officer was punched, another was spat at and a police car was damaged as 13 people were arrested in one Norfolk street over the weekend.

Norfolk police made the arrests in King's Lynn's Norfolk Street on Friday (August 27) and Saturday (August 28).

Police tweeted that it had been a "busy couple of nights" for its Team 5 covering the town.

They said that one officer was spat at and another officer had been punched.

And a police car had its wing mirror kicked off, so cannot be used until it has been repaired.

They said a number of the arrests were of people who were drunk and disorderly.

The attacks were criticised by Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation, which represents police officers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show
  2. 2 What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?
  3. 3 Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies
  1. 4 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
  2. 5 'It could end us' - Shop's fears over parking restriction plan
  3. 6 Villagers voice bank holiday parking gridlock fears
  4. 7 Town kebab shop could be moving after being forced to quit building
  5. 8 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
  6. 9 New bungalows and retirement homes could be built at farm
  7. 10 'Dine and dash' fraudster jailed after skipping restaurant bills in Norfolk

He said: "Back to the sad realities of policing public order after lockdowns. Officers assaulted, police cars damaged and lots of arrests.

"Officers are human beings and not there to be attacked because you’ve had too much to drink."

Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Newman Smith

Norfolk farmer still at work on the harvest as he turns 90

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show.The Red Arrows.Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk Live

When the Red Arrows will fly over Norfolk AGAIN this week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Myleene Klass on the pitch with Splatt the cat and Captain Canary before the NCFC v Watford match.

Did you know these 11 celebrities supported Norwich City?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
road closed and cones on A14

Fatal crash victim named as 25-year-old Norwich man

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon