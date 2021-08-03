News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police name murder victim, who died of 'severe head injury'

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:11 PM August 3, 2021    Updated: 4:00 PM August 3, 2021
Flowers laid at a home in Shipdham where a woman in her 30s was found dead.

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Malgorzata Lewanska. - Credit: Sarah Brown

Police have named the woman murdered in her home in a Norfolk village - and revealed she died of a severe head injury.

A man arrested in connection with the murder of Malgorzata Lewanska, following an incident in Shipdham, remains in custody for questioning as investigations continue.  

The man in his 30s was arrested on Sunday August 1 following concerns for the safety of Ms Lewanska at an address in Lake Close at 1.21pm. 

He is currently being questioned by detectives at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.  

Emergency services were on scene but Ms Lewanska was pronounced dead shortly after.  

The suspect remains in custody following extra time being granted by Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday August 2. 

Pending formal identification and coroner’s inquest proceedings, the family of Ms Lewanska has been informed.  

A Home Office post mortem examination has established she died of a severe head injury.  

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, said: "We are looking for information from anyone who may have known Malgorzata or can help us with information around the circumstances leading up to her death.” 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon