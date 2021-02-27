News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 7:29 PM February 27, 2021    Updated: 7:58 PM February 27, 2021
Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

Police have warned people to "stay local" after hundreds of beach-goers descended on Sea Palling.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary are carrying out patrols in coastal areas over the weekend and have issued eight fixed penalty notices in Sea Palling on the afternoon of Saturday, February 27.

Police found some people had travelled from areas such as Peterborough and Ipswich to walk on the beach, and around 30 vehicles were parked around the beach area.

It was a different case elsewhere on the coast, though, with few beachgoers to be seen in either Cromer or Sheringham.

A quiet Cromer beach in the sunshine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A quiet Cromer beach in the sunshine. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

But the scenes at Sea Palling have prompted police to remind people that they need to continue to adhere to lockdown measures and stay local.

Although the force is continuing to engage, encourage and explain to people first, those who continue to breach the rules could see themselves being fined.

Sergeant Dave Cooper said: "We understand people want to enjoy the sunshine, and our beaches are a big attraction in Norfolk, but we need to stay as local as possible and not become complacent as the vaccine programme is rolled out across the county.

"We will be carrying out Covid-19 patrols over the weekend and into the coming weeks to ensure we are helping to look after everyone and remain vigilant.”

The full guidelines can be found here.

Coronavirus
Norfolk Police
Sea Palling News
North Norfolk News
Norfolk

