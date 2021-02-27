News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Coast stays quiet on first weekend after roadmap revealed

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:41 PM February 27, 2021   
A quiet Cromer beach in the sunshine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A quiet Cromer beach in the sunshine. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Coastal streets and walkways were quiet on Saturday as people continued to follow lockdown restrictions despite glorious sunshine.

Beaches in Cromer and Sheringham were relatively quiet as families stayed at home on Saturday.

People on the Cromer beach promenade enjoying the weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People on the Cromer beach promenade enjoying the weather. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Despite the low turnout, Cromer chip shop Mary Jane's said it had seen a steady flow of customers.

Justin Couse, who works at Mary Jane's said: "There's been a few about, it's steady business, they're all keeping their distance and following the rules to the letter.

People exercise on a quiet Cromer beach in the sunshine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People exercise on a quiet Cromer beach in the sunshine. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"Since we're only opening Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we're getting a lot of locals coming to get their fish on the weekend because we haven't been open during the week.

"There is a few faces we don't recognise out there, but they all seem to be being good."

A quiet Sheringham beach in the sunshine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A quiet Sheringham beach in the sunshine. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police had warned people this week to remember that, despite the easing of lockdown restrictions being on the horizon, the country remains in lockdown.

A quiet Sheringham beach in the sunshine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A quiet Sheringham beach in the sunshine. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A quiet stroll at Sheringham by the beach huts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A quiet stroll at Sheringham by the beach huts. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Suzanne Riches with her dad Michael, and her daughter, two-year-old Anabelle, enjoying Sheringham be

Suzanne Riches with her dad Michael, and her daughter, two-year-old Anabelle, enjoying Sheringham beach in the sunshine. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


