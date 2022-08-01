News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man with chef's knives causes security alert at Old Buckenham Air Show

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:56 AM August 1, 2022
Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Picture: Danielle Booden

A man with chef's knives led to a full-scale security alert at Old Buckenham Air Show which saw staff and police called to contain the incident.

Security at the show near Attleborough were alerted to a man, who was reported to be "acting strangely with a blade", at about 4pm yesterday (July 31) and immediately contained the incident before calling the police.

But when police arrived at the site at 4.40pm and found the man, they discovered he had been working at the air show for an external caterer and by this time the knives were safely back in his car.

Officers say no offences were committed, but show organiser, Matt Wilkins said the man "severely tested" security staff who he said dealt with the incident "with flying colours".

Show visitors were delayed for a short period of time as the car park was closed while the incident was sorted.

Matt Wilkins, organiser of the show, said: "The incident passed peacefully thanks to the excellent and professional work of our security and the police.

"The delay to the public was minimal and everyone was very understanding, we got them moving again very quickly."

Norfolk Live News
Attleborough News

Don't Miss

A combine harvester has caught fire in a field in Ten Mile Bank, west Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Thick smoke seen billowing into the sky as combine harvester catches fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The A11 has been closed both directions after a three vehicle crash near the Thickthorn roundabout

Norwich Live News

Air ambulance called and two people taken to hospital following A11 crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fire engine

Norfolk Live News

Multiple crews battle field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The opening of the new school at Hapton. Picture: Archant archives

School apologises for sudden teacher changes at end of term

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon