All eyes on the skies as Old Buckenham Airshow takes off

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 8:01 PM July 30, 2022
Updated: 8:02 PM July 30, 2022
Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

South Norfolk's wide skies provided the backdrop for an amazing display of aviation history over the weekend.

This year's Old Buckenham Airshow attracted large crowds of enthusiasts to enjoy a series of aerial spectacles.

A firm favourite was the returning roar of the RAF Typhoon, as well as the military parachute display team the RAF Falcons, as well as Spitfires.

There was also the UK's first ever display of an electric aircraft and, back on solid ground, visitors were treated to an impressive military vehicle display.  

The show takes place annually at Old Buckenham Airfield, near Attleborough.

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

The area has a rich aviation heritage, stretching back more than a century to when nearby Pulham was the home of vast airships which became known as the 'Pulham Pigs'.

South Norfolk then saw several bomber units stationed here during the Second World War, including many from the United States Air Force.
Old Buckenham Airfield itself was a military base used by American bombers, with Hollywood actor James Stewart among those stationed here.

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

A Typhoon at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

A Typhoon at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

A Typhoon at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

A Typhoon at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Air displays taking place at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds enjoying Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Royal Air Force air cadets Norfolk and Suffolk wing at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Daniell

Royal Air Force air cadets Norfolk and Suffolk wing at Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden

Old Buckenham Air Show 2022. Picture: Danielle Booden


