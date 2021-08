Published: 12:55 PM August 3, 2021

Police have arrested a man who has been wanted since the end of July.

Peter Ferrie, 36, from Beccles, was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license and for failing to appear at court.

Ferrie was arrested by police in London on Monday, August 2.

Suffolk Constabulary would like to thank the public for their help with the matter.