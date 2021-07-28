Wanted Waveney man may be in London
Published: 2:53 PM July 28, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Police are on the hunt for a wanted man from Waveney.
Peter Ferrie, 36, from Beccles, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence and for failing to appear at court.
He is white, of slim build, around 5ft 6in and has short brown hair and blue eyes.
Officers believe he may be in central London.
Anyone who believes they have seen Ferrie, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 2 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
- 3 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
- 4 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
- 5 Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich
- 6 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
- 7 Clean-up operation begins as town 'flooded completely' by heavy rain
- 8 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
- 9 Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job
- 10 Police search undergrowth as man arrested for murder of missing woman