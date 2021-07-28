News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Wanted Waveney man may be in London

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 2:53 PM July 28, 2021   
Peter Ferrie, from Beccles, is wanted by Suffolk Police and may be in central London.

Peter Ferrie, from Beccles, is wanted by Suffolk Police and may be in central London. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police are on the hunt for a wanted man from Waveney.

Peter Ferrie, 36, from Beccles, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence and for failing to appear at court.

He is white, of slim build, around 5ft 6in and has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Officers believe he may be in central London.

Anyone who believes they have seen Ferrie, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101. 

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Suffolk Live
Beccles News

