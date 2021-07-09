Jailed in Norfolk: 'Dangerous' machete wielder and man jumping on cars

Published: 7:43 PM July 9, 2021

David Pemment who has been given an extended 12 year sentence, made up of nine years custody and three on licence, is among those jailed in Norfolk last week. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 'dangerous offender' who attacked a man with a machete and a man jumping on people's cars were among those sent to prison in Norfolk last week.

David Pemment, 50, of Oak Circle in King's Lynn

Pemment was given a 12-year sentence at King's Lynn Crown Court, consisting of nine years custody and an extended three-year licence period, after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and two counts of having an offensive weapon, namely a machete and a catapult, on August 17 last year.

Pemment attacked a man in broad daylight with a machete, which resulted in the victim suffering serious injuries to his hand.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Layla Benzallat from Norfolk Police said: “Pemment committed a horrific and violent crime in broad daylight, in front of neighbours and children, and his actions have had a life-changing and frankly devastating effect on the victim."

Read more about this story by clicking here.

Paul Knight, 35, of William Kett Close, Norwich

Norwich Crown Court heard how Knight had 'terrified a family' by jumping on their bonnet and also on the bonnet of another passing car while they were driving along Prince of Wales Road.

He ripped a wing mirror off one of the cars and spat at two police officers when they arrived to arrest him.

Knight admitted common assault on two emergency workers, using threatening words and behaviour and criminal damage in March.

Philip Farr, prosecuting, said Knight was "clearly intoxicated".

He also admitted assaulting two store staff on November 28, 2020 after being stopped from stealing butane gas, and being in breach of a community order.

Knight had previously been given a community order to help with his use of alcohol and butane gas addiction.

Judge Andrew Shaw jailed Knight for four months and imposed a 12 month supervision order to give Knight help with tackling his addiction.

Read more about this story by clicking here.