Published: 2:58 PM July 2, 2021

David Pemment who has been given an extended 12 year sentence, made up of nine years custody and three on licence. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who was attacked by a "dangerous offender" in broad daylight with a machete says he is still suffering from the life-changing impact of the crime.

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, suffered serious injuries to his hand.

He had been trying to protect another man during the attack which happened in front of families in Oak Circle, Gaywood, in King's Lynn, on August 17 last year.

David Pemment, who was 49 at the time of the incident, subsequently admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the attack.

Pemment, now 50, of Oak Circle, Lynn, also admitted two counts of having an offensive weapon, namely a machete and a catapult, on the same date.

He was given a 12-year-sentence at King's Lynn Crown Court, consisting of nine years custody and an extended three-year licence period.

The sentencing took place last month after Pemment was found guilty of two other offences, namely having an article with a blade or point and assisting an offender, relating to an incident in February 2020.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Detective Constable Layla Benzallat from Norfolk Police said: “Pemment committed a horrific and violent crime in broad daylight, in front of neighbours and children, and his actions have had a life-changing and frankly devastating effect on the victim.

"This dangerous individual is thankfully now behind bars.”

Figures published earlier this year by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) reveal that violent crime such as this, is on the increase.

Data for the 12-month period ending September 2020 showed there were big increases in drugs, sexual and public order offences as well as knife and violent non-injury crimes.

Speaking at the time, Lorne Green, Norfolk's former police and crime commissioner said while he welcomed the fact the figures showed the county had a low crime rate, he was concerned drug crime, knife crime, violent and sexual offences were continuing to rise.