Jailed this week: Paedophile and teen who blinded man

A teenager who blinded a man and a predatory sexual offender are among those jailed in Norfolk this week.

Jamie Stevens

Jamie Stevens, 18 and of Cowgate in Norwich, admitted to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He had gone to the Golden Lion pub in Newmarket to put up friends after threatening to splash acid on one of them in an argument. He then squirted what turned out to be ammonia from a Lucozade bottle in the victim's face, which burned away his cornea.

Stevens was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. He was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.

Jeffrey Razaq

Jeffrey Razaq, 20 and of Gunton Cliff in Lowestoft, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to launder and acquiring criminal property.

He was part of a group of fraudsters who pocketed over £13m after running a 'Ponzi' property scheme in Essex that defrauded over 800 investors.

Razaq received a 12-month suspended prison sentence and was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith is among those jailed in Norfolk this week - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anthony Smith, 41 and of Biggleswade in Bedfordshire, admitted to rape as well as assault of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Smith was given a 21-year sentence, made up of 16 years in custody and five on licence, as well as being put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Judge Katharine Moore described Smith as being a "significant risk of causing serious harm" to other children.