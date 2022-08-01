Predatory sex offender jailed for raping child

Anthony Smith has been jailed after admitting a raft of sex offences against a girl - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A predatory sexual offender who admitted raping a young girl in Norfolk has been jailed.

Anthony Smith, 41, had been due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court having previously denied a raft of offences against the girl, aged under 13.

Offences included rape, in the King's Lynn area between February and December 2019.

But Smith has been given an extended 21-year sentence, made up of 16 years in custody and five years on licence, after he admitted rape.

Smith also admitted assault of a child under 13, sexual assault of a child and an offence of causing a child to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The court heard Smith had "pestered" the victim who he met up with and took to a secluded spot by the River Ouse in King's Lynn where he attacked her despite her cries for him to stop.

Sentencing Smith on Thursday (July 28), Judge Katharine Moore described Smith as being a "significant risk of causing serious harm" to other children.

Judge Moore said: "She (the victim) was telling you no but you didn't stop.

"She was crying but you didn't stop.

"She was scared."

The judge said that from "first to last" Smith had been "grossly corrupting".

Smith, of Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, was prohibited from contacting the victim indefinitely and was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Robert English, for Smith, said this was not a conviction after trial for his client who entered his guilty pleas before a jury was sworn meaning witnesses were saved from giving evidence.

He said the offences were "out of character" for the defendant who has no previous convictions for matters of this type.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "This case involved the predatory sexual behaviour of an adult over a young child.

"The sentence passed by the court reflects the severity of the defendant's actions and the threat that he poses and will ensure that the victim and public will remain safe from this individual in the future."

The spokesman added: "The victim and family wish to express their thanks to all involved and are relieved that they now have the closure they needed to move forward with their lives.

"Most importantly I hope the victim can move forward and have a happy and successful future.”