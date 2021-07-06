News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Attacker still at large after serious Norwich sexual assault

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:28 AM July 6, 2021   
Police at the scene following reports of a sex assault in the Barrack Street area of Norwich. 

Police at the scene following reports of a sex assault in the Barrack Street area of Norwich.

Police are continuing to investigate a suspected serious sexual assault in Norwich.

A woman in her 40s was targeted by a man while walking in Barrack Street in the city at around 6am on Friday, June 11.

A police cordon was put in place outside the St James' Quay development following the incident which blocked access through the car park to the riverside footpath.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said enquiries into the attack were "ongoing".

Police have appealed for anyone with information which could help the investigation to come forward.

Inspector Alix Wright has called on anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who might have dashcam footage in the area of Silver Road and Barrack Street from around 6am on June 11 to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

