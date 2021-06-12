Published: 8:09 AM June 12, 2021 Updated: 8:13 AM June 12, 2021

Police are still on scene following a suspected serious sex assault in Norwich on Friday morning (June 11). - Credit: David Hannant

Police remain on scene more than 24 hours after a suspected serious sexual assault in Norwich.

A woman in her 40s was targeted by a man while walking in Barrack Street in the city at around 6am on Friday, June 11.

A police cordon put in place outside the St James' Quay development yesterday morning remains in place this morning (Saturday, June 12).

At least two police cars remained at the scene while officers could also be seen manning the cordon which blocks access through the car park to the riverside footpath.

Police are appealing for help, and are asking anyone who has any information which could help their investigation to come forward.

Inspector Alix Wright said: "Officers are in the very early stages of their enquiries and are currently working with the victim to establish the exact circumstances around the incident.

"However, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area of Silver Road and Barrack Street from around 6am this morning."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.