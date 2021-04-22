Case adjourned for man who admitted drink driving on e-scooter in Norwich

Published: 4:31 PM April 22, 2021

Stock picture of an electric scooter. Tyrone Drane has admitted drink driving on an electric scooter in Norwich. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The case of a man who admitted drink driving on an electric scooter has been further adjourned.

Tyrone Drane, 26, was spotted by police riding an electric scooter on Larkman Lane on June 13 last year.

He was arrested and found to have 144 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50.

Drane, of Cadge Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty in December last year to a charge of driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit.

The case was adjourned for a special reasons argument to decide whether or not Drane was to be disqualified as a result of his guilty plea.

The matter was due to be heard at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 22 but has been further adjourned until August 5.