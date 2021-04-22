News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Case adjourned for man who admitted drink driving on e-scooter in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:31 PM April 22, 2021   
Scooters are a staple in some European cities. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Stock picture of an electric scooter. Tyrone Drane has admitted drink driving on an electric scooter in Norwich. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The case of a man who admitted drink driving on an electric scooter has been further adjourned.

Tyrone Drane, 26, was spotted by police riding an electric scooter on Larkman Lane on June 13 last year.

He was arrested and found to have 144 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50.

Drane, of Cadge Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty in December last year to a charge of driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit.

The case was adjourned for a special reasons argument to decide whether or not Drane was to be disqualified as a result of his guilty plea.

The matter was due to be heard at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 22 but has been further adjourned until August 5.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil D

Man found dead in Norwich hotel

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Paul, Pauline, Hayley and David Southey standing in front of the pool at Burgh Hall.

Pub reopens its pool for summer season

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 22/07/2020 of The Duke of Edinburgh during a ceremony for the transfer of the Colon

Opinion

Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion 

Ruth Davies

Logo Icon
A family have paid tribute to Eglė Vengalienė, whose body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on Friday April 9.

'Loving and devoted' - Family pay tribute to mother-of-five found in park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon