Man admits drink driving on electric scooter in Norwich

Published: 6:30 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 10:22 AM December 24, 2020

A man has admitted drink driving on an electric scooter, a court has heard.

Tyrone Drane, 26, was spotted by police riding an electric scooter on Larkman Lane.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard by the time police caught up with Drane the defendant was not riding it.

He was arrested and found to have 144 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50.

Drane, of Cadge Road, Norwich appeared at court on Wednesday (23) when he pleaded guilty to the charge of driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit.

Ian Fisher, representing Drane, asked for the case to be adjourned as he wanted to advance a “special reasons” argument to decide whether he was disqualified or not as a result of his guilty plea.

Mr Fisher said the e-scooter was a “relatively novel phenomenon on the highways and byways of this country”.

Mr Fisher said the scooter was not the defendant’s and belonged to a friend he had been drinking with.

He said the friend “encouraged” Drane to ride the scooter.

Mr Fisher said: “The friend told him there was no need for a licence or insurance and there would be no problem with driving it.”

The court heard the friend had told Drane to ride the scooter knowing that he had been drinking.

Mr Fisher said Drane “went along” with what his friend said and rode the scooter “a short distance”.

He said there was no suggestion that Drane rode the scooter in such a way as to cause risk to anyone.

Mr Fisher, who told the court of Drane was banned from driving he would lose his job, said it was a “very different scenario to driving a car”.

He said it was a "new area" and he was not aware of any other similar cases which either supported his client or rebuffed what he was saying either.

The case was adjourned to February 2 for a case management hearing.

