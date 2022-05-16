Man accused of murder refuses to appear in court
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
A man accused of the murder of a 58-year-old in Norwich has refused to appear in court.
Stephen Grimwood, 63, was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (May 16), having been charged with the murder of Mark Franklin, 58, at his home in Mile Cross.
But the defendant was absent from the preliminary hearing with Judge Alice Robinson told by Chris Youell, prosecuting, he had "declined" to be produced in court.
Mr Youell urged the court to set a timetable for the trial, which he said was expected to last two weeks.
Judge Robinson set a provisional trial date for September 7 with a plea and trial preparation hearing pencilled in for July 26.
Andrew Oliver appeared in court on behalf of Grimwood, from Shipfield in Norwich.
There was no application for bail.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash
- 2 Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk
- 3 'Awe and disbelief' as thousands of bees swarm pub garden
- 4 Neighbours' tribute to crash victim who 'thought the world of her dogs'
- 5 Tomorrow's lunar eclipse: How and when to see it
- 6 Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown
- 7 Man in his 20s dies after crash in west Norfolk
- 8 'I can't stop Western Link work starting in my woodland'
- 9 Jailed this week: County lines gang and man found with cocaine in his car
- 10 B&B and glamping ventures help farm survive tough times for agriculture
As previously reported, a murder probe was launched after police were called to a home in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross, following reports of a sudden death on April 29.
The body of Mr Franklin was found inside.
A Home Office post-mortem later concluded he had died due to serious head wounds.
Neighbours spoke of their shock following the death of Mr Franklin with tributes describing him as "ever so friendly" and a "nice guy".
A 75-year-old man who lives in the area but who wanted to remain anonymous paid an emotional tribute to Mr Franklin.
He said: "It's come as a shock, a real shock.
"I was shocked and angry when I found out.
"He was always passing here on the way to the shop.
"He was one of the best.
"I've known him since he was a little lad.
"I've been up here 59 years and I've known his mum and dad ever since they lived there.
"His parents died four or five years ago.
"I haven't got a bad word about him at all - he was ever such a nice guy.
"He was always willing to help people."