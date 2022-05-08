Further tributes have been paid to a man murdered at his home in Norwich as police continue to investigate the death.

Mark Franklin, 58, was discovered inside a property in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross.

Police remain at the scene in Appleard Crescent, Mile Cross, on Sunday, May 8 after the body of Mark Franklin was discovered on Friday, April 29. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A murder investigation was launched after a Home Office post-mortem discovered Mr Franklin had died from serious head wounds.

A police cordon remained in place on Sunday (May 8) following the discovery of Mr Franklin's body at about 9.30pm on Friday, April 29.

Police remain at the scene in Appleard Crescent, Mile Cross, on Sunday, May 8 after the body of Mark Franklin was discovered on Friday, April 29. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

As police continued to investigate, a 75-year-old man who lives in the area but who wanted to remain anonymous paid an emotional tribute to Mr Franklin.

He said: "It's come as a shock, a real shock.

"I was shocked and angry when I found out - I hope they catch whoever did it.

"He was always passing here on the way to the shop.

"He was one of the best.

"I've known him since he was a little lad.

"I've been up here 59 years and I've known his mum and dad ever since they lived there.

"His parents died four or five years ago.

"I haven't got a bad word about him at all - he was ever such a nice guy.

"He was always willing to help people.

"He used to ask people what they wanted and go get it from the shop.

"He would always stop and talk to people and have a yap to you.

"He was no trouble to anyone."

Police remain at the scene in Appleard Crescent, Mile Cross, on Sunday, May 8 after the body of Mark Franklin was discovered on Friday, April 29. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archanr Norfolk

The man used to take the victim to car boot sales or auctions "if he wanted to go".

They would visit car boot sales at Hellesdon High School on Middleton's Lane or auctions at Aylsham.

As well as attending car boot sales and auctions and running errands for neighbours on his electric bike, Mr Franklin also liked a bet.

The neighbour said: "He used to bet on the horses.

"He would give you a tip he had picked out but it would never win."

Another man, 54, who also wanted to remain anonymous, said the victim "kept himself to himself".

But he did recall him biking past to the shops.

He said: "He seemed quiet.

"He used to ride his bike and would say hello as he rode past and that was it."

Flowers were left at the scene outside the property where the body of Mark Franklin was found - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Flowers have been left outside the semi-detached property in tribute to Mr Franklin whose cousin Sharon Harvey, 48, said she collapsed after finding out what happened.

Ms Harvey, who also lived in Mile Cross, said she was "so upset" while another cousin, Rosie Miller, 57, said he was "a kind person who would never hurt anybody".

Rosie Miller, a cousin of Mark Franklin who died in Mile Cross - Credit: Contributed

Another neighbour, a 29-year-old who wanted to remain anonymous, said Mr Franklin was a "lovely geezer".

While police remained on scene at Appleyard Crescent on Sunday there was also still a police presence at Shipfield.

Police remain on scene at Shipfield, Norwich, following the murder of mark Franklin in Mile Cross - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A single police car remained on scene there where police drones had been used in recent days.

Police have appealed for more information from the public about Mr Franklin.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske at Norfolk Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers would like to ask anyone who uses or is familiar with Appleyard Crescent in the city to come forward, particularly if they have noticed any suspicious activity involving people or vehicles in the vicinity.

"We know that Mr Franklin lived alone and we are keen to build up a picture of his lifestyle, including his friends and acquaintances in the Norwich area or further afield.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in recent contact with Mr Franklin or who may have vital information to help piece together his final movements and to understand his day-to-day life.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small, could assist the investigation.”

A man in his 60s was arrested in connection with the death but has since been released on bail until May 27.

Information to police on 101.