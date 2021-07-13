News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teen to stand trial for attempted murder after Norwich attack

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:59 PM July 13, 2021   
Michael Maylen, 18, is to stand trial in January 2022 after pleading not guilty to attempted murder following an attack in Norwich in June 2021. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A teenager will stand trial next year for attempted murder after a man suffered serious head injuries in a Norwich assault.

Officers were called to St Andrews Street just after 5pm on Sunday, June 13 to reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted by another man.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was initially said to be in a critical condition, although has since been described as stable.

Enquiries led officers to arrest a man in Dereham Road, Norwich, shortly after midnight on Monday, June 14.

Michael Maylen, 18, of Music House Lane, Norwich, was charged with attempted murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Tuesday (July 13) when he pleaded not guilty.

The defendant, who was represented by Danielle O'Donovan, will stand trial on January 4 next year.


