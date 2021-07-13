Published: 2:59 PM July 13, 2021

A teenager will stand trial next year for attempted murder after a man suffered serious head injuries in a Norwich assault.

Officers were called to St Andrews Street just after 5pm on Sunday, June 13 to reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted by another man.

A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was initially said to be in a critical condition, although has since been described as stable.

Enquiries led officers to arrest a man in Dereham Road, Norwich, shortly after midnight on Monday, June 14.

Michael Maylen, 18, of Music House Lane, Norwich, was charged with attempted murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Tuesday (July 13) when he pleaded not guilty.

The defendant, who was represented by Danielle O'Donovan, will stand trial on January 4 next year.



