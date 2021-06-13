News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in critical condition after Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:39 PM June 13, 2021   
St Andrews Street in Norwich, where an altercation took place in which a man was bitten on the nose.

St Andrews Street in Norwich.

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being seriously assaulted in Norwich.

Police were called to St Andrews Street following reports that a man aged in his 30s had been seriously assaulted by a man.

The victim suffered serious face and head injuries in the attack which happened at about 5pm on Sunday (June 13) and was initially taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

He has since been transferred to Addenbrookes, where he remains in a critical condition. 

Police have cordoned off an area in St Andrews Street while enquiries take place to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, and whether the people involved are known to each other.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody who may have seen anything or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area. Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Katy Pointer in Norwich CID on 101, quoting incident number 326 of Sunday, June 13. 

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

