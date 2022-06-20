Norfolk courts face disruption as barristers vote to strike

Updated

Barristers at Norwich Crown Court during a walkout in 2014 in protest against the government’s proposed cuts to legal aid - Credit: Archant

Legal cases at Norfolk courts are facing disruption after barristers voted to go on strike in a row over legal aid funding.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, said several days of court walkouts will begin from next week.

The promised industrial action, following a ballot of members, comes at a time of significant backlogs across the court system.

Outstanding cases doubled in the east of England over the pandemic period, Ministry of Justice figures show.

The number of sex offence cases alone had risen 182pc between 2019 and 2021.

HM Courts and Tribunals Service data shows 358,076 outstanding cases at magistrates' courts, and 58,271 outstanding cases at crown courts, as of April 2022 - Credit: Archant

The CBA said 81.5pc of the more than 2,000 members to respond supported industrial action.

Simon Spence QC, who works regularly at Norwich Crown Court, said: "It's going to cause a lot of disruption over the summer.

“It's not something we want to do, it's not something any of us are keen to do but I'm afraid the government's lack of engagement has forced us into this position.

"We have cooperated for years and years, and particularly through Covid to keep the system going, and we've reached a stage where we're having to say, 'I'm sorry, enough is enough'.”

The strike action is intended to last for four weeks, beginning with walkouts on Monday and Tuesday June 27 and 28, increasing by one day each week until a five-day strike from Monday July 18 to Friday July 22.

It means cases at which barristers are required will likely have to be postponed, including crown court trials.

In April, the CBA started to refuse to carry out "return work" - stepping in and picking up court hearings and other work for colleagues whose cases are overrunning - which is described as a gesture of goodwill to prop up the justice system.

Simon Spence QC at Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

They are the latest profession to go on strike, ahead of planned action by rail workers later this week, and reports of unrest among teaching staff and NHS employees.

Mr Spence said: "We are a profession, no different from doctors, nurses, teachers, members of the armed forces. We deserve some respect, and we deserve to be paid properly for the work we do because anybody who goes to court knows it's not easy work.

"We're dealing with defendants who are at times not very pleasant, it involves long hours, which are sometimes quite stressful, and none of that, we think, is properly reflected in the rates of pay and the way we're treated."