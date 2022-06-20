Updated
Norfolk courts face disruption as barristers vote to strike
- Credit: Archant
Legal cases at Norfolk courts are facing disruption after barristers voted to go on strike in a row over legal aid funding.
The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, said several days of court walkouts will begin from next week.
The promised industrial action, following a ballot of members, comes at a time of significant backlogs across the court system.
Outstanding cases doubled in the east of England over the pandemic period, Ministry of Justice figures show.
The number of sex offence cases alone had risen 182pc between 2019 and 2021.
The CBA said 81.5pc of the more than 2,000 members to respond supported industrial action.
Simon Spence QC, who works regularly at Norwich Crown Court, said: "It's going to cause a lot of disruption over the summer.
“It's not something we want to do, it's not something any of us are keen to do but I'm afraid the government's lack of engagement has forced us into this position.
Most Read
- 1 Two Norfolk villages named among UK's best up-and-coming areas
- 2 Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'
- 3 Westlife star wows Norfolk festival crowd with surprise appearance
- 4 'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit
- 5 Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 6 5 former Norwich nightclubs where people went for their first big night out
- 7 Road closed after lorry full of turkeys overturns near A144
- 8 Driver without licence and insurance apologises before officers say a word
- 9 Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week
- 10 Brilliant Madness bring Fez-tival feeling to Thetford
"We have cooperated for years and years, and particularly through Covid to keep the system going, and we've reached a stage where we're having to say, 'I'm sorry, enough is enough'.”
The strike action is intended to last for four weeks, beginning with walkouts on Monday and Tuesday June 27 and 28, increasing by one day each week until a five-day strike from Monday July 18 to Friday July 22.
It means cases at which barristers are required will likely have to be postponed, including crown court trials.
In April, the CBA started to refuse to carry out "return work" - stepping in and picking up court hearings and other work for colleagues whose cases are overrunning - which is described as a gesture of goodwill to prop up the justice system.
They are the latest profession to go on strike, ahead of planned action by rail workers later this week, and reports of unrest among teaching staff and NHS employees.
Mr Spence said: "We are a profession, no different from doctors, nurses, teachers, members of the armed forces. We deserve some respect, and we deserve to be paid properly for the work we do because anybody who goes to court knows it's not easy work.
"We're dealing with defendants who are at times not very pleasant, it involves long hours, which are sometimes quite stressful, and none of that, we think, is properly reflected in the rates of pay and the way we're treated."