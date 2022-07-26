Norfolk climate activist warns of ploy to bring police to breaking point

Environmental protest groups have claimed they will band together this autumn to drive the police to "breaking point".

Hundreds of activists staged a sit-in outside Parliament last weekend in what organiser Gabriella Ditton, 28, from Norwich, described as "normal people dipping a toe in" before widespread civil disobedience on October 1.

Members of environmental groups including Just Stop Oil, the Peace and Justice Project and Insulate Britain take part in a mass protest in Parliament Square, London - Credit: PA

"The idea is that we're getting normal people dipping a toe in civil disobedience, and sitting in the road is really the first step to not doing what you're told," said Ms Ditton.

"And then hopefully everyone will come back in October where the plan is to get thousands of people arrested.

"When they ask you to move you say, 'I'm very sorry officer, I can't do that, unless you give me my demand.'

"Effectively, you get so many people arrested that the police reach breaking point, they can't cope anymore."

Banner message from environmental protest in Parliament Square, London - Credit: PA

The Norfolk climate activist was previously part of protests that blocked Lambeth Bridge in central London leading to 30 arrests.

She was also among Insulate Britain protesters that obstructed the M25 and part of Just Stop Oil refinery protests that led to oil distribution disruption.

Groups including Insulate Britain, Stop the War, Just Stop Oil, and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's Peace and Justice Project want to force the government to reduce energy bills while banning the extraction of fossil fuels.

“The extreme heatwave was a warning about what we will face as the climate collapses – thousands of deaths, homes lost to wildfires and emergency services stretched to breaking point," said Indigo Rumbelow from Just Stop Oil.

“We are so unprepared for extreme heat and it’s only going to get worse.”

Police talking to members of environmental groups in mass protest in Parliament Square, London - Credit: PA

The government is attempting to ban what it calls "guerrilla protests" through new legislation announced in the Queen's Speech.

Its Policing Bill aimed to stop those who glue and lock themselves to structures, but it was rejected by the Lords.

The new Public Order Bill revives the policies, which could see some protesters facing up to a year in jail.

Norfolk campaigners who have taken part in direct action have warned the changes would make many forms of peaceful protest illegal.