Police to be given powers to tackle guerrilla protest tactics

The government plans to make some forms of direct action protest illegal despite the crackdown being described as "very excessive and vindictive" by Norfolk activists.

New public order laws outlined in the Queen’s Speech include measures making it illegal for protestors to glue or chain themselves up at demonstrations.

Gabriella Ditton among climate protesters blocking Lambeth Bridge in London with a sit-down demonstration. - Credit: PA

Police will also be given the power to proactively stop and search people and seize items intended to cause serious disruption by so-called ‘locking on’ – for example gluing themselves to busy roads or building complex bamboo structures.

Announcing the change, the Home Office said the tactic was “dangerous” and removing people safely was a “significant drain on police resources”.

Home secretary Priti Patel said: “What we have seen in recent years is a rise in criminal, disruptive and self-defeating guerrilla tactics, carried out by a selfish few in the name of protest.

“Not only do these anti-social protests cause untold delays and misery for the law-abiding public wanting to get on with their lives, it tears police away from communities where they are needed most to prevent serious violence and neighbourhood crime.”

Norfolk campaigners who have taken part in direct action have warned the changes would make many forms of peaceful protest illegal.

Jamie Osborn faces an aggravated trespass charge for having a hand inside Barclays HQ in London. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Norwich - Credit: Archant

Green Party city councillor Jamie Osborn, who superglued his hand to a road in London as part of Extinction Rebellion protests in 2019, said: "Democratic progress in this country has often been won through protest – just look to the Suffragettes as an example.”

Norwich city councillor and Green Party group leader Lucy Galvin was also among the Extinction Rebellion activists who glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange in 2019.

Norwich climate activist Gabriella Ditton, who earlier this month was arrested for the 20th time while protesting, has taken part in direct action including Insulate Britain protests on the M25 and Just Stop Oil protests at refineries.

She has pledged to continue protesting, arguing laws and the courts were “criminalising ordinary people desperately trying to uphold the right to life.”

Lucy Galvin (second from right) was among the Extinction Rebellion activists who glued themselves to the London Stock Exchange. - Credit: PA

The new public order bill would also make it an offence to interfere with key national infrastructure including rail, road and air networks, printing presses, oil and gas refineries and power stations.

It also gives courts powers to impose serious disruption prevention orders on those with protest-related convictions or a history of causing serious disruptions at protests.