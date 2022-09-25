Kerryn Kray who was stabbed in the neck by Jamie Crosbie on the day Dean Allsop was killed in Thorpe St Andrew in April 2021 - Credit: Archant

A woman stabbed in the neck hopes her attacker is "taken to hell" after he was jailed for life for murdering a man over a motorbike noise row.

Kerryn Kray was attacked by Jamie Crosbie when she bravely confronted him after he had fatally stabbed Dean Allsop and was in the process of attacking the victim's partner, Louise Newell, with a knife.

Miss Kray suffered "life-changing injuries" including wounds to her neck, throat and ear and has a permanent loss of feeling to one side of her head after she was attacked on April 14 last year.

Crosbie was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 28 years in custody after being found guilty of murdering Mr Allsop, a 41-year-old father of three in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew.

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, had also been convicted of wounding with intent Mr Allsop's partner, Louise Newell, and Miss Kray.

Speaking after Crosbie was sentenced, Miss Kray said she was pleased he was off the streets and hoped he would die in prison.

She said: "I continue my life damaged by a devil who I hope gets taken to hell.

"He will be about 70 before he's eligible for parole.

"I hope that he dies before me.

"I hope that I outlive him."

Miss Kray was unable to be at last week's sentencing as it fell on the anniversary as the death of her partner of more than 20 years, Richard Richardson, known as "Titch", who took his life in 2014.

The 53-year-old mother-of-two used to live in Primrose Crescent but has been "forced to relocate because of Crosbie".

She moved from Thorpe St Andrew three months after the murder and is now living in Acle.

Despite the move away from the murder scene she said she still sometimes could "picture him coming around the corner".

She said: "I hate the word victim but that's what I am."

Miss Kray had been alerted to the screams of Miss Newell, who was then stabbed by Crosbie, and tried to tackle him.

During the trial she described how the killer held the knife with purpose, "like he was on a mission".

She suffered a cut hand as she tried to "block the knife".

Miss Kray said: "He stabbed me in the arm first.

"He was very silent as he had been throughout."

Miss Kray then looked at her injuries, which "exposed (her) neck area" which was when Crosbie stabbed her in the neck.

She added it was the same knife Crosbie had used on "beautiful Dean".

She said he stabbed her three times in her neck and on the third time she "grabbed hold of his wrist and pulled the knife out".

Miss Kray later fell to the floor and Crosbie - who she said had looked like the devil - walked off.

But despite living with the devastating affect of what happened to her, Miss Kray, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, said she had no regrets about being there that day.

She said: "I believe the tapestry of life put me there that day .

"I was meant to intervene, to make a difference.

"I don't have any regrets about going out there - otherwise Louise wouldn't be here.

"I don't have any regrets on that at all."

As previously reported, Miss Kray believes Crosbie was intent on murdering three people that day.

She said: "The devil (Crosbie) didn't get me but he had a good go at it.

"I believe he thought he had killed me.

"He could've come back but he believed he had killed me.

"I wasn't meant to live and nor was Louise but we survived him (Crosbie).

"I'm glad I was there to have made a difference.

"I believe the three of us were supposed to be murdered."